Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,998 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 2.2% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,293 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after acquiring an additional 354,695 shares during the period. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,901,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $402,911,000 after acquiring an additional 298,543 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE:LOW traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $226.04. 237,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,917,928. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.78. The company has a market cap of $152.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.