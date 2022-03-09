Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $86.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 126.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.63.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

