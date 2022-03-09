Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.43.

IIPR stock opened at $182.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 52.60, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.81 and a twelve month high of $288.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 1.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The company had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 131.58%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.