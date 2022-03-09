Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $3.84 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FCX stock opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.38%.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.87.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

