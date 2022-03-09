Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $3.23 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,532,000 after buying an additional 115,657 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% during the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,317,000 after purchasing an additional 46,315 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 8.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 872,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,683,000 after purchasing an additional 70,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,449,000 after purchasing an additional 168,494 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total value of $1,719,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.13.

Shares of WSM opened at $145.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.51 and a 200-day moving average of $173.97. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $127.85 and a one year high of $223.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

