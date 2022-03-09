Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $3.02 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 679.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $9,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $310,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens upped their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $81.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.78. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $86.81. The firm has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

