Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 1,100 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter valued at about $2,721,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter valued at about $21,357,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 6.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYNA shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.

SYNA opened at $216.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $114.05 and a 12 month high of $299.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.04 and a 200 day moving average of $223.22.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

