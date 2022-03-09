Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $892.00.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $573.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $234.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. ASML Holding has a one year low of $521.11 and a one year high of $895.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $683.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $764.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.