Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Short Interest Update

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 459,700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 591,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Longeveron in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Longeveron alerts:

LGVN stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. Longeveron has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Longeveron by 811.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 116,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Longeveron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Longeveron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Longeveron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Longeveron by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longeveron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Longeveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longeveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.