Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Short Interest Update

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 459,700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 591,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Longeveron in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
LGVN stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. Longeveron has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92.
Longeveron Company Profile (Get Rating)
Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.
