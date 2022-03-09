LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.20

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LMP opened at GBX 255.40 ($3.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 5.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 265.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 263.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 287.20 ($3.76).

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on LMP shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.19) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.67) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.00) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.34) to GBX 283 ($3.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 281.63 ($3.69).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.