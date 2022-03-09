Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $6.96 EPS

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $24.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.89 by $6.96, Fidelity Earnings reports. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

Shares of NYSE:LOMA opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $628.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.47. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $8.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOMA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 23.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,411 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 34.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 114,907 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 1,122.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 37,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (Get Rating)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

