Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $6.96 EPS

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $24.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.89 by $6.96, Fidelity Earnings reports. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 10.79%.
Shares of NYSE:LOMA opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $628.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.47. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $8.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (Get Rating)
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (LOMA)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.