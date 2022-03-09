Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.13

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 11362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. AlphaValue raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.
The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (NYSE:LYG)
Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.
