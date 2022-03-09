Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.13

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 11362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. AlphaValue raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 238,211 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,447,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 227,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading

