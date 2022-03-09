LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LVOX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LVOX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 186,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,158. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87. LiveVox has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden purchased 253,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,252,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVOX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,505,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,329,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 4th quarter valued at $13,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

