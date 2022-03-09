Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,240,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,259,000 after buying an additional 82,348 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after buying an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 255,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,104,000 after acquiring an additional 53,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Linde by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

Shares of LIN opened at $271.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $312.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $139.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $258.02 and a 52-week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Linde’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

