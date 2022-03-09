Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 794.7% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

LNC stock opened at $59.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.66. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $56.41 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNC. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.13.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

