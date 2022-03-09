Limoneira (LMNR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Limoneira to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.64 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts expect Limoneira to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Shares of Limoneira stock opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $259.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.78, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.98. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -130.43%.

In other Limoneira news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,823 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $72,682.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $132,040.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,971 shares of company stock valued at $281,682. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 10,593 shares in the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Limoneira Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.