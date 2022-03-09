Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $6.50 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $5.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LLNW. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.64.

Shares of LLNW opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.55. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 208,046.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 27,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

