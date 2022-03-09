Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Trading 12.4% Higher

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) shares traded up 12.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.47 and last traded at $27.25. 297,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 8,240,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.69.
The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -544.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.33.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,842,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,732,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,406,000 after buying an additional 293,940 shares during the last quarter. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,102,000. WT Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,651,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,423,000 after buying an additional 2,907,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 5,007,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,734,000 after buying an additional 3,927,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.
About Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
