Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Trading 12.4% Higher

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) shares traded up 12.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.47 and last traded at $27.25. 297,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 8,240,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.69.

Get Li Auto alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -544.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,842,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,732,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,406,000 after buying an additional 293,940 shares during the last quarter. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,102,000. WT Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,651,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,423,000 after buying an additional 2,907,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 5,007,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,734,000 after buying an additional 3,927,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

About Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.