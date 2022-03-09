LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €143.80 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €143.80 ($156.30) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LEG. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($168.48) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($163.04) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($141.30) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($171.74) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($156.52) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €143.97 ($156.49).

Shares of LEG stock opened at €107.85 ($117.23) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €115.67 and a 200-day moving average of €123.74. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($81.71) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($107.07).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

