Laurentian Analysts Give Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) a C$3.75 Price Target

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$3.75 price objective by Laurentian in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s target price suggests a potential upside of 336.05% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Haywood Securities reduced their target price on Nighthawk Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
NHK stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 121,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,564. The stock has a market cap of C$74.08 million and a PE ratio of -1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.82. Nighthawk Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.64 and a 52-week high of C$1.35.
Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.
