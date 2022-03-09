Labrador Technologies (CVE:LTX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Labrador Technologies Inc. (CVE:LTX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 7500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market capitalization of C$538,880.00 and a P/E ratio of -4.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Labrador Technologies Company Profile (CVE:LTX)

Labrador Technologies Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the research and development of data retrieval technology. It intends to identify and evaluate assets or businesses with a view to acquire or an interest therein by completing a purchase transaction.

