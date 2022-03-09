L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $240.00 to $291.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. L3Harris Technologies traded as high as $273.83 and last traded at $270.90, with a volume of 10253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $266.88.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.89 and its 200-day moving average is $224.14. The company has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

