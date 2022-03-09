Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) versus EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Critical Survey

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) and EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Kyocera and EMCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyocera 8.17% 5.39% 4.03% EMCORE 15.24% 16.36% 12.02%

Kyocera has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMCORE has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kyocera and EMCORE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyocera 0 0 0 0 N/A EMCORE 0 1 2 0 2.67

EMCORE has a consensus price target of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 181.56%. Given EMCORE’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EMCORE is more favorable than Kyocera.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kyocera and EMCORE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyocera $14.41 billion 1.32 $848.01 million $3.65 14.42 EMCORE $158.44 million 0.86 $25.64 million $0.67 5.48

Kyocera has higher revenue and earnings than EMCORE. EMCORE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kyocera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.3% of Kyocera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of EMCORE shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of EMCORE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EMCORE beats Kyocera on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kyocera (Get Rating)

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive. The Semiconductor Components segment caters ceramic packages for crystal and saw devices, ceramic metal oxide semiconductor/charge coupled device image sensor ceramic packages, large scale integration ceramic packages, wireless communication device packages, optical communication device packages and components, and organic multilayer packages. The Applied Ceramic Products segment handles the residential and commercial use solar power generating systems, solar cells and modules, cutting tools, micro drills, medical and dental implants, and jewelry and applied ceramic products. The Electronic Devices segment offers ceramic capacitors, tantalum capacitors, and other electronic components.

About EMCORE (Get Rating)

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, CA.

