KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. KVH Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

KVHI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.23. 814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,550. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. KVH Industries has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $174.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in KVH Industries by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 31,579 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in KVH Industries by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in KVH Industries by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. 53.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on KVH Industries from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About KVH Industries (Get Rating)

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

