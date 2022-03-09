Krones AG (ETR:KRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Krones AG (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €101.38 ($110.19).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KRN shares. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($111.96) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($130.43) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($75.00) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($127.17) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €131.00 ($142.39) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

ETR:KRN opened at €70.90 ($77.07) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €87.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is €89.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Krones has a one year low of €64.30 ($69.89) and a one year high of €99.60 ($108.26). The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -213.55.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

