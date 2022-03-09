Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 11,944 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,944 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,228,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,668,000 after acquiring an additional 485,313 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,993,000 after acquiring an additional 284,107 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,551,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,893,000 after purchasing an additional 575,006 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,451,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,249,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,833,000 after purchasing an additional 374,480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.59. 70,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,439. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $64.19 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.25 and its 200 day moving average is $66.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

