Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 119 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Shopify makes up 1.1% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $11,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 533.3% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 244.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 85.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.45.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $70.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $585.17. The company had a trading volume of 160,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $913.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,275.62. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $511.20 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. Shopify’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

