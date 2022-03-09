Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,718 SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,293,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 63.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $6.74 on Wednesday, hitting $198.29. The stock had a trading volume of 21,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,128. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $157.26 and a one year high of $250.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.48.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.