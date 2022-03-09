Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,625 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:T traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,851,988. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average is $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $166.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

