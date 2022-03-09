Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 146 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,394 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $674.00.

Adobe stock traded up $19.42 on Wednesday, hitting $450.95. 106,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,862,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $213.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $585.99. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.81 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

