Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Up to $5.63

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.63, but opened at $6.00. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 79,951 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 3.16.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,432,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 98,611 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,729,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 46.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,518,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 481,582 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,781,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,443,000 after acquiring an additional 619,644 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

