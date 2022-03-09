Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 5.1% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM opened at $125.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.31 and a 200 day moving average of $130.86. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

