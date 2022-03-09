Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,084 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $94.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.29.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 and have sold 54,994 shares worth $6,516,088. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

