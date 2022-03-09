Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after purchasing an additional 82,358 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,387,000 after buying an additional 82,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,460,000 after buying an additional 27,191 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,283,000 after acquiring an additional 166,689 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,330,000 after acquiring an additional 65,812 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $144.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.80. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $107.72 and a twelve month high of $148.42.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.67.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total transaction of $3,007,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,970 shares of company stock worth $19,377,624. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

