Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 769.2% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $229.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.50 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

