Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 192.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 14,821 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 71,908 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 0.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 298,709 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $24,924,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $102.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $71.13 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

