Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $102.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $88.07 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.67.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

