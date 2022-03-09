Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 19.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.
Shares of Kopin stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.89. 34,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,802. Kopin has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $266.43 million, a PE ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 2.12.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised Kopin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.
Kopin Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.
