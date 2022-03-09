Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 19.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Shares of Kopin stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.89. 34,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,802. Kopin has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $266.43 million, a PE ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 2.12.

Get Kopin alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright raised Kopin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,922,000 after buying an additional 821,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kopin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,882,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,969,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kopin by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 37,538 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 22,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 26,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.