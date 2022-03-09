Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.Kontoor Brands also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.250 EPS.

NYSE KTB traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $43.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,488. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 151.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,728,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,075,000 after purchasing an additional 306,241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 254,019 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,878,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 775.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 24,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

