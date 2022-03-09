Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.Kontoor Brands also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.250 EPS.

NYSE KTB traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $43.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,488. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 151.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,728,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,075,000 after purchasing an additional 306,241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 254,019 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,878,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 775.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 24,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kontoor Brands (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.