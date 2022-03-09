KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the January 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 13.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In other KLX Energy Services news, insider Max Bouthillette sold 14,975 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $46,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 22,635 shares of company stock worth $97,045 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 27,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $4.90. KLX Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.64). The firm had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 835.23% and a negative net margin of 25.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.56) earnings per share.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty lifted their price target on shares of KLX Energy Services from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

