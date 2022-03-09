Klaytn (KLAY) Price Reaches $1.13 on Top Exchanges

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00002707 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a market cap of $2.99 billion and $60.07 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00042395 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,722.11 or 0.06506715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,966.72 or 1.00314043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00041426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00044436 BTC.

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,638,875,458 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

