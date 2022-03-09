KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 25,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

About KKR & Co. Inc. (Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

