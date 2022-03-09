Kite Realty Group Trust to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KRG. KeyCorp upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

KRG opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,549,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996,960 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 313.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,786,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,610 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,126.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,946,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth $111,817,000. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is -245.16%.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

