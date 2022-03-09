Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Kforce has raised its dividend by 17.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Kforce has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kforce to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Kforce stock opened at $68.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.11. Kforce has a 12-month low of $49.89 and a 12-month high of $81.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kforce by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 28,621 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 24.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kforce by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Kforce by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KFRC. StockNews.com lowered Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kforce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

