Keyera (TSE:KEY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.07

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.07 and traded as high as C$30.94. Keyera shares last traded at C$30.44, with a volume of 2,001,107 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Keyera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. CSFB upgraded shares of Keyera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.19.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.73 billion and a PE ratio of 20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Keyera’s payout ratio is 119.97%.

About Keyera (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

