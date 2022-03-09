KeyCorp Raises APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $42.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.97.

Get APA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 4.42. APA has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $41.20.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that APA will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in APA during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About APA (Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.