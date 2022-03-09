Kellogg (NYSE:K) Position Lowered by Bennicas & Associates Inc.

Bennicas & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of K. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 269.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25,537 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.27. The stock had a trading volume of 53,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,065. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.70. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $58.11 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.58%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $965,084.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,177 shares of company stock valued at $12,187,398 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on K. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

