JulSwap Price Up 4.9% Over Last Week (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a total market cap of $11.62 million and $447,888.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00042302 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,734.69 or 0.06490195 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,970.78 or 0.99608698 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00041506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00044482 BTC.

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,163,400 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

