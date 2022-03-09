JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPHY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 321.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 95.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period.

BATS JPHY opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $56.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26.

