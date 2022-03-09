JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Boosted by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 47,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $202.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

Shares of JPM traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.30. 19,188,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,853,436. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.57 and a 200 day moving average of $159.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.